WTC Final: Steve Smith says Australia in ‘good spot’ against South Africa

Australia's Steve Smith plays a shot during the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at The Lord's in London on June 11, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Australia’s experienced batter Steve Smith on Wednesday, expressed satisfaction with the defending champions’ position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa, underway here at The Lord’s.

Smith played a pivotal role in leading Australia to a decent 212-run total in the ultimate Test by scoring a gutsy half-century.

In response, the holders had reduced South Africa to 43/4 at the conclusion of the opening day as the Proteas still trail by 169 runs.

Meanwhile, Smith, while speaking at the post-match press conference, urged Australia are in a dominant position and termed securing the lead as the ‘ideal scenario’ for them.

“I think the bounce is going to be variable throughout the game, as we've seen already on day one, so hopefully we can get a few early wickets in the morning and sort of go through them and have a bit of a lead. That's the ideal scenario for us right now," said Smith.

“I think we're in a good spot. We've probably had a few missed opportunities with the bat to try and get a bigger total, but I think the wicket offered something all day,” he added.

The right-handed batter, however, insisted that the defending champions could have had a better day but remained satisfied with their current position.

“We could have had a better day, but we're still in a nice position,” he said after stumps on Wednesday.

Steve Smith, who made his first international appearance since March, shared that he enjoyed batting at The Lord’s but was still trying to process how he fell victim to part-time spinner Aiden Markram.

“I felt good, felt in a nice place. I love batting here at Lord's and enjoyed my time while I was out there but left a few in the shed, unfortunately,” Smith stated.

“It felt quite tricky, the wicket felt like it was doing enough all day... probably a little bit on the slower side, and then one kind of zings through.

“I'm still trying to fathom how I've done that.”