Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown undergoes knee surgery

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts during the second quarter of game six in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on May 16, 2025. — Reuters

Boston Celtics' All-Star Jaylen Brown underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee, the team announced on Wednesday.

The minimally invasive method was performed to clean out the knee, and the Celtics expect Brown to be fully available for training camp without limitation.

Brown had been playing with a partially torn meniscus in his right knee and managed the injury with pain injections beginning in March.

The all-star continued to play through the final stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.

Brown, 27, was instrumental in Boston’s 2023-24 campaign, topping in an NBA Finals MVP award.

He averaged 19.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in his 603 career games (496 starts) since being selected by the Celtics with the third overall pick of the 2016 NBA Draft.

His post-season performance solidified his reputation as one of the league's elite two-way players.

As the co-star, Jayson Tatum is expected to miss most of the 2025-26 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon suffered during the playoffs, Brown's presence will be vital for the Celtics to stay competitive and remain a threat for the other teams.

Boston title defence hopes were scrambled by Tatum’s injury, putting increased pressure on Brown to carry the load next season.

Brown is set to earn $53 million in 2025-26 as part of a five-year, $304 million supermax contract signed in 2023, which marked the biggest deal in NBA history at the time.

With the injury setback, the Celtics are still optimistic about Brown’s recovery and want him to play for the team.