Steve Smith’s WTC final half-century breaks multiple records

Australia's Steve Smith celebrates scoring half-century during the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at The Lord's in London on July 11, 2025. — ICC

LONDON: Australia’s experienced batter Steve Smith broke two major records with his gutsy half-century in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa here at The Lord’s on Wednesday.

The right-handed batter walked out to bat when the defending champions were reeling at 16/2 and showcased his resilience against a momentum-filled South Africa bowling attack.

The 36-year-old faced 112 deliveries in challenging conditions and went on to register a defiant half-century, which marked his seventh fifty-plus score in ICC tournament knockouts.

As a result, Smith went past India’s batting great Sachin Tendulkar, who had six fifty-plus scores in 15 knockout matches.

India’s Virat Kohli tops the elusive list of most fifty-plus scores in ICC knockouts, doing so on nine occasions.

Furthermore, Steve Smith’s 66-run knock also propelled him to the top of the list of overseas batters with the most Test runs at The Lord’s as it took his tally to 578.

The right-handed batter surpassed compatriot Warren Bardsley (575), West Indies’ Sir Garfield Sobers (571), Australia’s Sir Donald Bradman (551) and West Indies’ Shivnarine Chanderpaul (512) with his resilient knock.

His record-breaking knock, coupled with Beau Webster’s 92-ball 72 helped Australia to accumulate 212 runs before getting bowled out in 56.4 overs.

Kagiso Rabada was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking five wickets for 51 runs in 15.4 overs. He was supported by fellow pacer Jansen, who took three, while spinners Aiden Markram and Maharaj chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Australia’s pace trio of Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins and returning Josh Hazlewood dismantled South Africa’s top order to put the defending champions on top.

Starc took two wickets, while Cummins and Hazlewood struck once each to reduce South Africa to 43/4 in 22 overs until the Stumps were called.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and middle-order batter David Bedingham were unbeaten on three and eight respectively and will resume South Africa’s first innings on the second day as they still trail by 169 runs.