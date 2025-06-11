Thomas Tuchel defends Jude Bellingham after Senegal defeat

England's Jude Bellingham reacts during match against Andorra on June 7, 2025. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: England manager Thomas Tuchel said he understands criticism aimed at Jude Bellingham after the midfielder's animated argument during the shock defeat to Senegal on Tuesday.

Bellingham argued with officials over his disallowed equaliser due to a handball, which could have levelled the scores to 2-2, but England instead succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at the City Ground here.

Tuchel defended Bellingham during an interview on Wednesday, stating that the midfielder gives an advantage which is required to achieve 'big things'.

"I think he has a certain something," Tuchel said.

"I think he brings an edge, which we welcome and which is needed if we want to achieve big things. It needs to be channelled. The edge needs to be channelled toward the opponent, towards our goal and not to intimidate teammates, or to be over aggressive to teammates or referees," Tuchel said.

He further added that Bellingham has the blaze and he should use it as his strength but sometimes it scares the closest person around you as well.

"But [channel it] towards opponents, yes, and always towards the solution, meaning towards winning. We are on that, yes. He has the fire. I don't want to dim this down. He should play with this kind of fire, that's his strength. But the fire comes also with some attributes that can intimidate you, maybe even as a teammate."

The coach added that sometimes the players get angry at referees with the game situation, but emphasised that they can help Bellingham to make things right before applauding him for possessing the spark the team needs.

"You see sometimes the explosion towards referees and the anger in his game, so if he can channel this in the right way, and we can help him in this, then for sure he has the something that we need. He has a certain edge that is hard to find."