Alex Carey registers unwanted record in WTC final

Australia's Alex Carey plays a shot during the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa at The Lord's in London on June 11, 2025. — ICC

LONDON: Australia’s Alex Carey’s dismissal against left-arm spinner associated an unwanted record with the wicketkeeper batter during the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final here at The Lord’s on Wednesday.

Carey, who played a monumental 156-run knock in Australia’s nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle in February, showed signs of rust in the ultimate Test.

The left-handed batter walked out to bat at number seven with Australia positioned at 146/5 and put together a crucial 46-run partnership with Beau Webster, who top-scored for the defending champions in the first innings with a 92-ball 72.

Following the Tea break, Carey attempted to play a reverse sweep of Maharaj but ended up being bowled by the left-arm spinner after scoring 23 off 31 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

The dismissal marked his sixth in Tests while playing a reverse sweep against a spinner since 2014 – the joint-second most with former England pacer James Anderson, while Niroshan Dickwella is at the top of the unwanted list with seven dismissals.

Alex Carey’s dismissal sparked a lower-order collapse as Australia lost their last five wickets for just 20 runs and were consequently bowled out for a modest 212 in 56.4 overs.

Experienced Steve Smith remained the other notable run-getter after Webster as he scored 66 runs off 112 deliveries with the help of 10 boundaries.

Kagiso Rabada was the standout bowler for South Africa, taking five wickets for 51 runs in 15.4 overs. He was supported by fellow pacer Jansen, who took three, while spinners Aiden Markram and Maharaj chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Australia’s pace trio of Mitchell Starc, skipper Pat Cummins and returning Josh Hazlewood dismantled South Africa’s top order to put the defending champions on top.

Starc took two wickets, while Cummins and Hazlewood struck once each to reduce South Africa to 43/4 in 22 overs until the Stumps were called.

Skipper Temba Bavuma and middle-order batter David Bedingham were unbeaten on three and eight respectively and will resume South Africa’s first innings on the second day as they still trail by 169 runs.