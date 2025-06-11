Tom Thibodeau thanks New York Knicks family through advertisement

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts in the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game five of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on May 29, 2025. — Reuters

Former New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau thanked the players, coaches and fans after his departure from the club through a full-page advertisement in a newspaper on Wednesday.

The advertisement featured a photo of Thibodeau standing on the sideline at Madison Square Garden looking down at his clipboard, mentioning the city as the world's best along with the fans.

"To the best city in the world with the best fans in the world: Thank you."

The advertisement marked his first public reaction since being fired, Thibodeau reiterated that coaching the Knicks, whom he cheered for as a child, was his dream job.

Thibodeau further thanked fans for their belief and support towards the team, which he described as unforgettable in the advertisement.

"And to the fans, thank you for believing in me and embracing me from day one. Watching you support our team, and seeing the Garden ignite with that incomparable Knicks energy, is something I will never forget," he wrote.

Under his supervision, New York notched back-to-back 50-win seasons for the first time since the 1993-94 and 1994-95 campaigns.

The Knicks also defeated the defending champion Boston Celtics in the conference semi-finals this postseason but were not able to defeat rival Indiana Pacers in their first conference finals appearance in 25 years.

Thibodeau 67, is known in the franchise history as the fourth-most successful coach.

The club declared in their statement that they are focused on just winning the championship for their fans.

"Our organization is singularly focused on winning a championship for our fans."