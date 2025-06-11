Two Afghanistan players set to miss MLC 2025

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (second from right) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore February 26, 2025. — ICC

Afghanistan all-rounders Rashid Khan and Azmatullah Omarzai are set to miss the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, international media reported on Wednesday.

According to a report, Rashid and Omarzai, who were due to represent MI New York in the six-team tournament, have taken a break.

Rashid’s absence would hurt MI New York as he was their best bowler in the previous edition of the MLC, picking up 10 wickets at 6.15. However, despite his bowling exploits, they finished fourth with just two victories in seven matches.

Both Rashid and Omarzai last played in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, where they represented Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, respectively.

Meanwhile, three Afghanistan players Naveen-ul-Haq (MI New York), Noor Ahmed (Texas Super Kings) and Waqar Salamkheil (Seattle Orcas) have joined their respective sides for the MLC 2025, scheduled to commence on Friday.

Whereas two Afghan players Gulbadin Naib and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who are contracted to Seattle Orcas are still awaiting their visas, the report added.

For the unversed, the uncertainty surrounding Afghanistan players’ participation in the league is due to the United States of America’s (USA) recent travel ban.

The ban includes an exemption for ‘any athlete or member of an athletic team travelling for the World Cup, Olympics, or other major sporting event as determined by the Secretary of State’ and thus the tournament organisers had earlier expressed hope of Afghan players’ participation.

It is pertinent to mention that the third edition of the MLC will commence on June 12, with last year’s finalists Washington Freedom and San Francisco locking horns at the Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California.