Kagiso Rabada achieves major landmark during WTC final against Australia

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking a wicket during the first day of the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 11, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Returning pacer Kagiso Rabada amassed a major milestone on the opening day of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against Australia, underway here at The Lord’s on Wednesday.

The right-arm pacer, who returned to international cricket after serving a month-long ban for recreational drug use, dismantled defending champions Australia’s bowling attack by taking his 17th five-wicket haul in the format.

As a result, Rabada surpassed legendary Allan Donald to become the fourth leading wicket-taker for South Africa in Tests, having taken 332 wickets in 129 innings.

Dale Steyn is at the top of the list of most Test wickets for South Africa with 439 scalps, followed by Shaun Pollock and Makhaya Ntini.

Most wickets for South Africa in Tests

Dale Steyn – 439 wickets in 93 Tests

Shaun Pollock – 421 wickets in 108 Tests

Mkhaya Ntini – 390 wickets in 101 Tests

Kagiso Rabada – 332 wickets in 71* matches

Rabada’s bowling exploits, coupled with Marco Jansen’s three wickets, helped South Africa to dismiss Australia for 212 in the ultimate Test.

Middle-order batter Beau Webster remained the top-scorer for Australia with a 92-ball 72, studded with 11 boundaries, while veteran Steve Smith played an anchoring 66-run knock, comprising 10 boundaries.

The duo also shared a crucial 79-run partnership for the fourth wicket, which culminated when Aiden Markram got Smith caught at slip.

Webster was then involved in another important partnership for Australia when he added 46 runs for the sixth wicket with wicketkeeper batter Alex Carey.

But, a match-defining collapse in the early minutes of the final session saw Australia losing five wickets, including that of Webster, for just 32 runs and they were thus bowled out for a modest total.