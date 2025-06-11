‘We have not committed yet,’ Dillian Whyte's manager says on Moses Itauma fight

An undated photo of British boxer Dillian Whyte (Right) and British-Slovakian boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram

Dillian Whyte's manager, Michael Ofo claimed they have 'not committed' to the fight of Moses Itauma yet.

The statement came days after media reports claimed that Whyte and Itauma were close to finalising a deal to fight on August 16 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

According to reports, British fighters will be the headline of a fight card that includes Nick Ball defending his WBA featherweight title against Sam Goodman, and an evenly matched super featherweight bout between Anthony Cacace and Raymond Ford.

However, Ofo claimed over the weekend that Itauma is not the only option for Whyte's next fight.

"So discussions are still ongoing. We have not committed to anything. Moses is one of the opponents that we are speaking to. But again, Dillian is serious about his business,” Ofo said.

"He wants to fight the best fighters; he is not just saying it. And we want to discuss and talk with whoever believes that they're the best. So, it will be a fantastic fight with him and Moses.”

"I think everybody is already writing Dillian off, so that will be motivation in Dillian's training. He's ready, he is active. So it is going to be a good one if it does happen.”

Whyte has been in and out of the ring in recent years after testing positive for a banned substance, which was later linked to a contaminated supplement, which eventually allowed him to fight again.

Thereafter Whyte defeated Christian Hammer in March 2024 and stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in seven rounds before missing a fight against Joe Joyce due to injury earlier in 2025.

He has also challenged the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, while Itauma has made his name in recent years, and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.