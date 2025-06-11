UFC CEO Dana White calls TUF fight ‘one of the best’

An undated photo of Dana White (Right) during weigh ins for UFC 236 at State Farm Arena and photo of Imanol Rodriguez (Left) and Arshiyan Memon fight. — X/live stream screengrab/Reuters

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) CEO Dana White called the Imanol Rodriguez and Arshiyan Memon clash 'one of the best'.

The third episode of The Ultimate Fighter 33 was released on Tuesday. The coaching rivalry between Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen continued.

Early on, the Indian fighter Sonnen’s team looked to put on the forward pressure and drove Rodriguez back to the cage.

Memon started the fight aggressively landing several leg kicks, but his Mexican opponent responded brilliantly by catching a kick and counter-attacking with punches to his head.

One minute into the first round, Rodriguez suffered a nasty heavy groin kick leading to a short recovery break.

“Damn, that was hard and that was all cup,” UFC boss White reacted as he watched from the cage side.

Following the recovery break, Rodriguez started asserting himself, displaying his lightning-fast hands.

Just 90 seconds into the round, the Mexican flyweight delivered a huge body kick that forced Memon to retreat in pain.

“Man, there’s some toughness in this season. Damn, this fight has got me on the edge of my seat, man,” White said.

“Wow, what a fight, wow! Damn, that was a tough fight! That’s one of the best fights I’ve seen in a minute. Imanol looks like the kind of fighter we want in the flyweight division,” he added.

Following the bout, White congratulated Memon for putting up a great show.

“Hey, ridiculous fight, that’s one of the best fights I’ve seen in a minute, man, great fight! Don’t be down, kid, you’ll be back, great fight, great heart unbelievable chin, great coming back from a body shot, I mean, everything, unbelievable fight, congrats,” White concluded.