Senegal become first African team to beat England

Senegal's Kalidou Koulibaly(left) in action with England's Eberechi Eze on June 10, 2025. — Reuters

NOTTINGHAM: Senegal on Tuesday, became the first-ever African team to defeat England in 22 attempts, winning 3-1 in the International Friendlies at the City Ground here.

Senegal extended their unbeaten streak to 24 games, while England's loss, was their first in four games under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

England captain Harry Kane cited their inability to get momentum as the primary reason behind their shocking defeat. He further claimed they have lost their aggression.

"Not good enough," Kane said.

"We had moments, but with and without the ball things aren't clicking, we're not finding the right tempo. We've lost that aggressive nature that we had."

England took the lead in the seventh minute through Kane as Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who had earlier saved Anthony Gordon's shot, spilt the ball into the striker's path.

The hosts conceded their first goal in the 40th minute from Ismaila Sarr. The visitors doubled their lead in the 62nd when Diarra latched onto a ball over the top and then fired through goalkeeper Dean Henderson's legs.

Cheikh Sabaly struck deep into stoppage time, honouring the victory as history for the Africans.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly termed it 'fantastic' to make history like they did by winning Afcon.

"It is fantastic. We are not used to making history and we made it when we won Afcon, and we made it tonight," Koulibaly said.

He further added that they want to continue with the same path as they want to show the world that they have a good nation.

"We want to continue writing the story of Senegal. We wanted to show we have a good nation."