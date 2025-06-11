Chicago White Sox beat Houston Astros in series opener

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith (64) delivers a pitch against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Rate Field on Jun 3, 2025. — Reuters

HOUSTON: Rookie right-hander Shane Smith's disciplined pitching, coupled with Luis Robert Jr's home run, propelled Chicago White Sox to a 4-2 victory over the Houston Astros in the three-match series opener here at Daikin Park on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Smith (3-3) allowed one run and seven hits in his second straight win, matching his career high with six innings pitched.

The American caused inning-ending double plays in the second, fourth and sixth while stranding five baserunners to extend his run of exceptional pitching.

Smith converted a 3-0 lead in the third innings, highlighting a clutch two-out, two-run single from rookie catcher Edgar Quero.

Luis Robert Jr. opened the scoring in the second with an RBI double and added his sixth home run of the season with a solo blast in the fourth inning.

Robert Jr.'s strong performance highlighted his hard work on his swing in hitting sessions with team director Ryan Fuller.

Lance McCullers Jr. struggled throughout in pitching, throwing only 51 of 96 pitches for strikes. He conceded four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six over five innings.

McCullers leaned heavily on his off-speed stuff with 42 sliders and 14 knuckle-curves.

Houston responded with a pair of sacrifice passes from Isaac Paredes with one walk and an RBI and Yainer Diaz with one RBI, but failed to capitalise further despite a bases-loaded, no-out opportunity in the eighth.

White Sox reliever Steven Wilson escaped the spot with a strikeout and flyout to Robert, preserving the 4-2 lead.

The second match of the series is scheduled for Wednesday as both teams will try to clinch victory to level or close the series.