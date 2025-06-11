‘Lewis Hamilton is now realising Fernando Alonso was right,’ says Eric Boullier

An undated photo of Lewis Hamilton after winning the Grand Prix title. - AFP

French motor racing engineer Eric Boullier believes that Lewis Hamilton is now experiencing at Ferrari what Fernando Alonso went through at McLaren in 2007

In 2007, McLaren signed the 2005 and 2006 F1 champion Alonso from Renault, and at the same time they promoted their driver academy's product Hamilton after his 2006 GP2 Series title victory. The idea was to pair youth with experience but the decision backfired leading to internal conflict within the team.

Because of the tense partnership between the fellow drivers Alonso quit and went back to Renault in 2008.

Boullier thinks that Hamilton is not the darling of Ferrari with Scuderia favouring their academy product Charles Leclerc.

Boullier thinks it is obvious that the 40-year-old knows he is not Ferrari's favourite anymore, especially judging by Hamilton’s irritated radio messages to race engineer Riccardo Adami.

“I remember Fernando at McLaren in 2007, and he had the impression the team was not pushing for him because the baby of the house was Lewis,” Boullier said.

“Lewis is now realising this at Ferrari that the baby of the house is not him, it’s Charles. We can see in his communication with his engineer that he’s struggling a bit. It’s going to take time, I guess,” he added.

Alonso was furious with McLaren after they reported him to the stewards for holding up Hamilton during qualifying at the 2007 Hungarian Grand Prix, due to which Alonso got a five-place grid penalty.

McLaren also gave him a set of used tyres for his first Q3 run, which further fueled his anger leading him to exit later.