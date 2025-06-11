PCB confirms one change to 'intact' national selection committee

An undated photo of the national selection committee featuring Azhar Ali (far left), Aleem Dar (second from left), Aqib Javed (second from right), and Hasan Cheema (far right). — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, confirmed making one change to the national men’s selection committee, which it described as ‘intact’.

According to the cricket board, the only change it made to the selection committee was to replace data analyst Hassan Cheema with Usman Cheema, who will not have voting rights during the selection.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that the national selection committee remains intact,” the cricket board said in an official statement.

“The PCB spokesman said in an official statement that the Board has only replaced the data analyst, who will have no voting right during team selection.

“The PCB spokesperson said that Hassan Cheema has been replaced by Usman Hashmi as the data analyst to assist the selection committee.”

Henceforth, former interim head coach Aqib Javed, Aleem Dar, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq remain the current members of the selection committee with voting rights.

Members of National Selection Committee:

- Aqib Javed (Member)

- Aleem Dar (Member)

- Asad Shafiq (Member)

- Azhar Ali (Member)

The cricket board further shared that the committee will remain bound to discuss with the head coach and captain of respective teams before finalizing the squad.

For the unversed, the PCB’s statement came in light of recent media reports which suggested that major reshuffling in the selection committee was likely, which would have marked the ouster of former Test cricketers Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq.

Sources had further claimed that the duo would be replaced by 2017 ICC Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and cricket analyst Sikandar Bakht — known for his critical stance on PCB policies.