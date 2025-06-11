Daren Sammy believes ‘more will follow’ Nicholas Pooran’s retirement

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy has claimed that more players will follow Nicholas Pooran’s footsteps in stepping away from international cricket as he acknowledged the challenge of keeping their players ‘motivated to play for the crest’.

The 29-year-old wicketkeeper batter shocked the cricketing world on Monday when he announced to call time on his international career.

“After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much — joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies… Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade,” Pooran said.

Meanwhile, West Indies coach Sammy shared that he had already started preparing for the ‘worst’ following his conversation with Pooran regarding his unavailability for their ongoing tour of England.

"My instincts told me something like that would happen," Sammy said on Tuesday, following West Indies’ defeat in the third T20I – their sixth consecutive overall on the tour.

"Nicholas sent me a text message, and so did I have a conversation with his agent as well… When we first spoke about the UK tour and the conversation I had with him, I did ask him, 'Are you unavailable for the UK tour only, or indefinite?' And from that response, I just knew I had to start preparing for the worst case,” he added.

The former captain, who led West Indies to two ICC Men’s T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016 emphasised that he would love to have a talent like Pooran in his team but rued that he cannot control anyone’s careers.

"Ideally, a talent like that, I would love to have him in the team. But I don't control nor could I control anybody's careers… I wished him well, he wished the team well,” Sammy stated.

“It is [about] trying to move on now from planning a gameplan without Nicholas Pooran. With a World Cup coming ahead, I respect the fact that he told us early enough so we have more time to plan without him," he added.

Daren Sammy further revealed that he was ‘not surprised’ by Pooran’s retirement and shared having a conversation with his players in the team meeting ahead of their third T20I against England.

"Surprised? No, I'm not surprised," Sammy said. "I said something to the guys in the team meeting today: we don't have control. It's up to each individual. I made my debut in 2004 right at this ground, and I see here today in the stands the same people from 2004 - 21 years ago - the same fans: loyal, coming, bringing food, and everything they've been doing that way before I started, for Sir Viv [Richards] and these guys.

"The passion they have travelling from London, all over, coming to watch us playing - not because we are great, [but] because of the love they have for the game and for West Indies cricket; what it meant to them when West Indies came here back in the 80s with Sir Viv and Clive [Lloyd], and they won games; the feeling it gave them during that era, walking down the streets, going to work the following day.

"It is up to us, each individual, to understand what the brand and the crest means, and come out and play a brand that those people come and travel three hours to watch you play because of what the crest means to them. It is up to each player to go out and put in that type of passion out there. I could only speak about it, but I can't force anybody to do it, just like I can't tell anybody when to call time on their career."

The former all-rounder then went on to predict that more players will follow Nicholas Pooran’s footsteps in stepping away from international cricket, citing recent examples of South Africa’s Heinrich Klaasen and Quinton de Kock, who also retired in their early 30s.

"I'm pretty sure more will follow in that mood, in that direction," Sammy said. "That's the way T20 cricket is now, and especially coming from the West Indies, with the challenges that we face trying to keep our players motivated to play for the crest, so I wouldn't be surprised. You saw everybody talk about Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, these guys who've retired. It's out of our control."