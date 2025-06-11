Manchester City confirm signing of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan

An dated photo of Manchester City midfielder Tijjani Reijnders. — Instagram/tijjanireijnders

Premier League giants Manchester City on Tuesday confirmed the signing of AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in a £46.5m deal for five years.

The 26-year-old spent two years at AC Milan where he had the most goals and assists of any midfielder in the Serie A 2024-25 campaign.

Reijnders scored 15 goals in 54 games, across all competition for Milan more than twice his previous best in a single season.

The Netherlands international began his professional career at PEC Zwolle, later joining AZ Alkmaar before moving to AC Milan.

Reijnders is the fourth summer signing of Pep Guardiola along with Ait-Nouri, Marcus Bettinelli and Rayan Cherki.

Reijnders was excited to join City and shared his goals for the future with the club.

“I am ecstatic to be signing for Manchester City. City are one of the biggest teams in the world, with the best coach, world-class players and outstanding facilities. Under Pep Guardiola, City have won so many titles, and I want to help keep that going with a lot more success in the coming years,” Reijnders said.

“It is also a dream come true to play in the Premier League. This league has seen many of the best Dutch players perform through the years and it’s an inspiration to follow in their footsteps.

“I am really looking forward to getting going, meeting the other players and showing the Manchester City fans what I can do.”

Reijnders has joined the club in time and is now available for selection at the FIFA Club World Cup starting from June 15 in the USA, where he could make his debut on June 18 against Wydad FC.