NBA: Rockets, Wolves deny Knicks' request to entice coaches

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch looks on against the Golden State Warriors during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 14, 2025. — Reuters

The NBA franchise New York Knicks' request for permission to speak to the Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves head coaches Ime Udoka and Chris Finch is refused.

The news emerged a week later after former Villanova coach Jay Wright reportedly denied being a candidate for the Knicks coaching job.

According to reports, the Knicks also are eyeing Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd. However, sources say that the Mavericks expect Kidd, 52, to remain with them and the Knicks have not officially asked to speak to Kidd.

The Knicks fired Tom Thibodeau following their Eastern Conference Finals exit, after suffering defeat against the Indiana Pacers.

Thibodeau served as the Knicks' coach for five seasons, during which they made it to the playoffs four times. This year's campaign was their deepest in 25 years, along with beating the defending champions, the Boston Celtics, in the second round.

Thibodeau led the Knicks to 50 wins in two straight seasons for the first time since 1995. He also has the fourth most wins in franchise history surpassing Pat Riley.

Udoka, 47, led the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his lone season as Boston's head coach in 2021-22. He was suspended by the team for the following season due to a violation of team policy.

Udoka coached the Rockets the past two seasons, producing a combined 93-71 regular-season record.

Finch, 55, just finished his fifth season in charge in Minnesota and led the Timberwolves to the postseason for the fourth year in a row, including Western Conference finals appearances the past two years.