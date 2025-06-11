Usman Khawaja bags unwanted record against South Africa in WTC final

Usman Khawaja leaves the field after getting out during Day One of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 11, 2025 in London, England. — ICC

LONDON: Australia’s opening batter Usman Khawaja bagged an unwanted record on Wednesday during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 final against South Africa at Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Khawaja registered his fifth duck in WTC history, joining the likes of India’s Shubman Gill and South Africa’s Dean Elgar on the list of batters with the most ducks in the tournament.

On the opening day of the WTC final, the left-hander was dismissed for a 20-ball duck in the seventh over by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah currently holds the record for the most ducks in WTC history, having been dismissed for zero 20 times. Among Pakistani players, Shaheen Afridi leads with 8 ducks.

At the time of filing this report, Australia had reached 46-2 in 18 overs after being asked to bat first, with Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith at the crease. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green were the two batters dismissed, both falling to Rabada.

Marnus Labuschagne became South Africa's third victim, dismissed by Marco Jansen after scoring 17 off 56 deliveries.

For the unversed, Australia and South Africa have faced each other 101 times in Test cricket. Australia leads the head-to-head record with 54 wins, while South Africa has won 26 matches. Twenty-one encounters have ended in draws.

Playing XIs:

Australia: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.