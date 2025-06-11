‘Cristiano Ronaldo deserves place in team,’ Portugal’s coach Roberto Martinez

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and coach Roberto Martinez celebrate after winning the Nations League at Allianz Arena in Munich on June 8, 2025. — Reuters

Portugal’s coach Roberto Martinez said Cristiano Ronaldo deserves a place in the national team because of his ‘unique experience’ at the age of 40.

Portugal picked up their second Nations League title by beating holders Spain 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Sunday's final. The victory marked Ronaldo's third title with Portugal.

The Al-Nassr forward scored his 138th international goal in the final which took the final to a shootout.

After a lot of criticism of Ronaldo’s age from fans and pundits, Portugal coach Martinez said that he deserves a place in the team due to his ‘unique experience’.

"At 40, he has unique experience in the world of club football. Being a coach isn't about picking or not picking Cristiano Ronaldo, it's about using the best players to have the best team and win titles. It's important to make decisions based on facts, and Cristiano has scored 20 goals [for Portugal] in [the last] 25 games,” Martinez said.

“There are no records like this. We've managed to make the dressing room a very competitive place, and when you have a player like Ronaldo, it's a football lesson every day," he added.

Ronaldo has scored more than 900 goals in his career. With 25 league goals this season for Al-Nassr, he is also the top scorer of the Saudi Pro League.

Martinez praised Ronaldo’s ability as a footballer saying he is the best player Portugal has ever produced and one of the most influential in the game.

"He is in the national team and has to be at the highest level. But I think you have to understand the moments in a footballer's career. He was a player who lived for dribbling, for that last move. Now he's a player who has made history,” Martinez stated.

“He's the best player in the history of Portugal and probably one of the most influential in the game. He's more than a player, he's an icon.

"Almost like the weather, something you talk about in the elevator. Every day he takes opportunities to improve. That is something that is very contagious. The fact that he only wants to improve influences the younger generation."