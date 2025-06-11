Pakistan bowlers surge in latest ICC T20I rankings

Abbas Afridi bowls during game three of the Men's T20 series between New Zealand and Pakistan at Eden Park, on March 21, 2025, in Auckland, New Zealand. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan bowlers have made significant gains in the latest ICC T20I rankings, thanks to their impressive performances in recent international fixtures.

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan pacers Haris Rauf and Abbas Afridi have surged forward, both occupying the joint 18th position with 605 rating points.

Left-arm speedster Shaheen Afridi has also moved up, now holding the 35th spot with 552 points.

Pakistan’s T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan climbed to 58th place in the rankings, alongside spinner Abrar Ahmed, both earning 476 points.

However, young bowlers Naseem Shah and Sufiyan Muqeem have slipped in the standings, now placed at 92nd and 95th positions with 407 and 406 points, respectively.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy currently leads the T20I bowling charts, while England’s Adil Rashid has claimed the second spot, pushing India’s Varun Chakaravarthy down to third.

In the T20I batting rankings, Pakistan’s star duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have retained their 12th and 13th positions, respectively. Wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris also holds firm at the 30th spot.

However, emerging middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz has slipped to 46th place, while Saim Ayub has dropped to 62nd.

Pakistan T20I captain (name omitted in original text) has fallen two spots to 76th with 430 rating points, and Fakhar Zaman has slipped one place to 87th.

Australia’s Travis Head continues to dominate the T20I batting rankings, followed by India’s Abhishek Sharma in second. England’s Phil Salt has dropped to fourth place, as young Indian batter Tilak Varma rises to third.