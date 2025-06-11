MLB: Austin Wells stars with homer and five RBIs as Yankees thrash Royals

New York Yankees relief pitcher Tim Hill (Right) celebrates with catcher Ben Rice after beating the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on June 10, 2025. — Reuters

KANSAS CITY: Austin Wells hit a three-run homer and matched a career-high with five RBIs as the New York Yankees hammered the Kansas City Royals 10-2 in the Major League Baseball (MLB) clash here at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday.

New York starter Max Fried (9-1) rallied from the first setback of the season, allowing two runs and six hits without a walk in seven innings he pitched. He struck out four while lowering his ERA to 1.84.

Wells scored a home run in the fourth against Noah Cameron with two outs and hit a two-run double in the sixth inning. He also had five runs batted in RBI, matching his career high.

The Yankees came back from two straight losses to the Boston Red Sox. While the Royals took their third loss in a row.

Jonathan India delivered with a home run for Kansas City, which has averaged 3.2 runs during its current 10-17 stretch.

Aaron Judge hit a 469-foot homer, landing on the roof of the Royals Hall of Fame in left field. The third longest of the MLB this season, following Angels' Mike Trout and Logan O'Hoppe.

Kansas City reduced its deficit to one in the second courtesy of Vinnie Pasquantino led off with an infield single and eventually scored from third on rookie Jac Caglianone's groundout.

Cameron got eight batters out in a row, and Jasson Dominguez also had a good game with three hits, he hit a short fly ball that proved to be effective, with two outs in the fourth.

DJ LeMahieu then singled and Wells capped a nine-pitch at-bat by barely clearing the right field fence for a 5-1 Yankees lead.

In the Yankee's sixth inning, Jazz Chisholm Jr. doubled, after Cameron was taken off after recording two outs. Taylor Clarke came on and gave up a walk to LeMahieu, the right-hander then gave up a double to Wells, just inside the right field line, that allowed both runners to score.

After Paul Goldschmidt reached on an infield single, Grisham, Judge and Cody Bellinger each contributed an RBI single.

India cleared the centre field wall off Fried to open the bottom of the sixth.