Mohammad Rizwan’s replacement revealed as selectors eye change: sources

Pakistan's wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan during the 2nd T20I between England and Pakistan at Emerald Headingley Stadium on July 18, 2021 in Leeds, England. — AFP

KARACHI: Former captain Mohammad Rizwan’s place in Pakistan’s T20I squad appears uncertain following Mohammad Haris’ standout performance in the recent home series against Bangladesh which the hosts won 3-0.

As discussions about the team’s future intensify, luck seems to be turning in favor of promising wicketkeeper-batter Rohail Nazir.

Sources reveal that the selectors have reached a consensus on giving Rohail a chance in the upcoming T20I series against Bangladesh and the West Indies in the coming months.

With the team possibly undergoing a generational shift, there is speculation that senior players Babar Azam and Rizwan may not feature in international cricket over the next six months.

Their potential comeback might only be considered during Pakistan’s World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 opening series against South Africa in November.

A return for either player in the T20I format is currently considered highly unlikely.

Amid these changes, uncertainty also surrounds the roles of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sikandar Bakht in the national setup.

While both were seen attending selection committee meetings in Islamabad and Lahore, the PCB has yet to issue an official announcement clarifying their roles.

The PCB’s official website still lists Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali and Hassan Cheema as members of the selection committee.

It is pertinent to mention that the former U19 captain, Rohail Nazir, has represented Pakistan in three T20I matches, scoring just 23 runs at a strike rate of 100.

He last played a T20I for Pakistan against Bangladesh in Hangzhou back in 2023.

For the unversed, Pakistan is most likely to face Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series in July, as proposed by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), with an official announcement yet to be made.

Following that, the Salman Agha-led Men in Green are scheduled to travel to the USA for a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in August.