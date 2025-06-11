West Indies announce revamped Test squad for Australia series

Kraigg Brathwaite and Shai Hope of the West Indies look on during day two of the Second Test Match between New Zealand and the West Indies at Seddon Park on December 10, 2017 in Hamilton, New Zealand. - AFP

The West Indies have unveiled a significantly revamped Test squad for their upcoming home series against Australia, marking the beginning of the 2025–2027 ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Roston Chase, recently appointed Test captain and returning to the format for the first time since March 2023, will lead a youthful and restructured lineup.

Notably, white-ball captain Shai Hope makes a comeback to the Test side, while his ODI deputy, Brandon King, has earned his maiden Test call-up.

Veteran pacer Kemar Roach has been omitted from the squad, signaling a move toward building a new core.

The top order has been strengthened with the return of opener John Campbell and the inclusion of 24-year-old Kevlon Anderson, who has been rewarded for his strong domestic form.

Anderson impressed in the 2024/25 West Indies Championship, amassing 573 runs in 11 innings with three centuries, finishing third among the tournament's leading run-scorers.

"I'm excited about the inclusion of young prospect Kevlon Anderson, who comes in after solid seasons in our domestic competitions to help provide stability in the top order, while the return of Shai Hope is welcomed given his consistency in white ball cricket," head coach Daren Sammy said.

"Brandon King's inclusion fits a role we have identified that needs special focus to take our team to those closer to the top of the rankings," he added.

The bowling attack also features new faces. Twenty-one-year-old Johann Layne joins the squad after claiming 63 wickets in 17 first-class matches.

Anderson Phillip, who was part of the squad during the Pakistan tour, has earned his place again following a five-wicket haul for West Indies A against South Africa A.

"The start of the Test Championship Cycle is critical to building positive momentum as we strive to work our way up the rankings. Beginning with a strong showing against a team like Australia would be ideal in our quest to bring West Indies back to the helm of Test Cricket," he said.

"It was imperative that we sought to put a squad together that was well equipped, in both the batting and bowling departments, to manage the ebbs and flows of this format of the game, while possessing the ability to apply pressure in key phases, through disciplined, purposeful play," he added.

Several players who were part of the recent Test tour to Pakistan have missed out, including Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie, and Kevin Sinclair.

For the unversed, the three-match Test series will commence on June 25 in Barbados.

West Indies squad for Australia Tests: Roston Chase (Captain), Jomel Warrican (Vice Captain), Kevlon Anderson, Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Johann Layne, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales