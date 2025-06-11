England seal 3-0 T20I series sweep over West Indies

England pacer Luke Wood (center) celebrates after taking wicket during the third T20I against West Indies in Southampton on June 10, 2025. - AFP

England completed a commanding white-ball sweep over West Indies at the Utilita Bowl, sealing a 37-run victory in the third T20I and underlining their dominance in the shortest format.

The win marked back-to-back 3-0 series triumphs in Harry Brook’s first assignments as England’s limited-overs captain. It was also England’s first T20I series whitewash since 2021, when they beat Sri Lanka.

Opting to bat first after being put in by West Indies skipper Shai Hope, England posted a mammoth 248 for 3— their second-highest total in T20Is and their highest on home soil.

Ben Duckett starred with a blistering 84, building on a 120-run opening stand with debutant Jamie Smith, who struck his maiden T20I fifty with a fluent 60.

England’s batting onslaught continued with cameos from the middle order, notably Jacob Bethell’s unbeaten 36, which added late fireworks to the innings.

In response, West Indies made an unconvincing attempt at a record chase. Despite Shai Hope's belief that the pitch would remain consistent, England’s score proved too steep.

Rovman Powell led the resistance with a valiant 79* off 45 balls—his 10th T20I score of fifty or more—but the visitors could only muster 211 for 8.

The match produced a new record for the highest aggregate score in a T20I played in England.

It also tipped the historical head-to-head between the two sides in England’s favor for the first time, with the hosts now leading 19-18.

Duckett’s half-century, brought up in just 20 balls, was the fourth-fastest by an English batter in T20Is—an impressive feat for a player fast becoming one of England’s most dependable multi-format openers.