Chris Eubank Sr 'withdraws' statement on boxing return

An undated photo of former British boxer Chris Eubank Sr. — Instagram/chriseubanksnr

British Boxing legend Chris Eubank Sr has reversed his decision to return to the sport, international media reported on Tuesday.

The former two-weight world champion had said on his YouTube that he would return to the ring a week ago if his son Eubank Jr faces Conor Benn in a rematch.

“If you don’t get back into the ring Junior then neither will I," Eubank Sr had said.

“But if you get back into the ring, then I’m going to fight someone in some exhibition match," he added.

However, as per the latest development, Eubank Sr has withdrawn his statement while talking on his own YouTube channel, insisting that he will not make a return to professional boxing and also blamed people for taking it seriously.

“I officially withdraw the statement I made about 'fighting again' if my son fights, as some people are taking it seriously.”

With the social media buzz and lucrative offers, several retired boxers have returned to the ring in the past.

One of those was Mike Tyson, who came out of retirement to fight Jake Paul in November last despite being more than twice his age.

Roy Jones Jr, who is in his 50s, had also named three men he would happily challenge in the ring.

Furthermore, former heavyweight champion Shannon Briggs and Manny Pacquiao are also interested in getting back to the ring.

Notably, there has been no announcement made thus far regarding the Benn and Eubank rematch, however, it is contracted and both men appear to want it.