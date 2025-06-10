Pakistan, West Indies likely to scrap ODIs from upcoming bilateral series

Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (right) plays a shot during their third ODI against West Indies at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan on June 12, 2022. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) are exploring the possibility of dropping the ODIs from their upcoming bilateral series, slated to get underway in July, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

Pakistan are originally scheduled to tour West Indies to play three T20Is and as many ODIs in July and August this year.

The opening T20I is scheduled for July 31, followed by the second and third fixtures on August 2 and 3, respectively.

The two former champions will then engage in a three-match ODI series, slated to be held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

The three ODIs are set to be played on August 8, 10 and 12 respectively.

However, there could be a change in the bilateral series schedule as sources have claimed that the discussions are in the initial stages between the two cricket boards regarding replacing the ODIs with T20Is, in a bid to prepare for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup, which will be played in the shortest format this year, and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

Sources further suggested that the objective of playing more T20Is is to prepare for important events and build combinations.

Earlier, the PCB, in consultation with the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had also dropped a three-match ODI series to add two T20Is to the bilateral white-ball series.

The two cricket boards, however, reversed the decision and settled for a three-match T20I series, considering the tensions in the region at that time.

Schedule of West Indies men’s home white-ball series against Pakistan:

July 31, 2025 – First T20I – Broward County, Florida

August 2, 2025 – Second T20I – Broward County, Florida

August 3, 2025 – Third T20I – Broward County, Florida

August 8, 2025 – First ODI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 10, 2025 – Second ODI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

August 12, 2025 – Third ODI – Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad