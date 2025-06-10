Celtic sign left-back Kieran Tierney on five-year deal

Arsenal's Kieran Tierney celebrates scoring their first goal against Southampton on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Celtic FC have signed Scotland left-back Kieran Tierney from Arsenal on a five-year contract, the club announced on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old, who made his senior debut at Celtic in 2015, represented the Hoops in 170 matches before joining Arsenal in 2019.

During his first spell with Celtic, Tierney won 10 major trophies, including three consecutive Trebles.

Brendan Rodgers shared that they are satisfied having Kieran back at Celtic, lauded his talent and mentioned he belongs to Celtic.

“We are delighted to welcome Kieran back to Celtic. He is such a talented, high-quality player and he will be a massive addition to our squad," Rodgers said.

“Kieran has always had Celtic in his blood and he is excited to be coming back to the place he loves."

He further explained that Tierney has done a lot for the club already and he thrives to deliver his complete effort for the club's success.

“He is someone who has given so much to Celtic already and I know he is so motivated and hungry to help the club bring more and more success to our fans.

“We are so pleased to bring such an elite player back to the club and I look forward to working with him again and the rest of the squad, as we face the many challenges ahead at home and in Europe.”

Tierney admitted he is thrilled to be a Celtic player again, expressing his anticipation on again working with Rodgers, whom he called one of the best.

“I spoke with the manager, and obviously I had worked with him before and I’ve always kept in touch with him. He’s one of the best so I’m so lucky and grateful that he’s given me the chance to come back again."