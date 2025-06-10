Ben Askren's wife provides update on former MMA fighter's health

An undated picture of ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren. — ONE FC

Amy Askren, wife of an ex-MMA fighter Ben Askren, urged everyone to ‘keep praying’ as her husband is hospitalised after suffering ‘severe’ health issues last week.

According to international media, the former world champion is currently fighting a severe case of pneumonia.

Meanwhile, as per the latest Ben's wife thanked fans and the MMA community for sending best wishes for the former champion and urged them to keep praying.

“Feeling so incredibly thankful for our friends and community,” Amy wrote.

“It’s times like this that remind you how truly blessed you are.

“I feel God moving through the love and support we have received. I’m sorry if I haven’t had the chance to respond to you, but know I’ve seen your messages, and each one has meant so much to me.

“Please keep praying for Ben.”

Askren is one of the top amateur wrestlers from the United States of America (USA) this century, became the Bellator’s welterweight champion in October 2010 and dominated for the next three years.

After four title defences, he left Bellator and joined ONE Championship, where he became the champion in the same weight division.

Askren eventually retired from MMA in November 2019 with 19-2.

Despite having no boxing background, he, however, fought YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and suffered a TKO defeat in the opening round.