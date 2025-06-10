Green Bay Packers part ways with Jaire Alexander after seven seasons

An undated picture of Jaire Alexander. — Instagram/@jairesource

GREEN BAY: Former National Football League (NFL) champions Green Bay Packers on Monday, announced that they have released American cornerback Jaire Alexander after two consecutive injury seasons.

Alexander, a first-round selection by the Packers in 2018, played 78 games across seven NFL seasons and earned Pro Bowl honours in 2020 and 2022. His career, however, was marred by injuries over the last two seasons, which saw him playing only 14 games.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst, who announced the team's decision to release Alexander, lauded the cornerback for his contributions on the field and in the locker room as well.

Gutekunst shared that Alexander would be missed before wishing him well for the future.

"In his seven seasons with the Packers, Jaire established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL at one of the game's most challenging positions," Gutekunst said.

"His contributions to our organization were felt on the field, in the locker room and in our community, and he will be missed.

"We appreciate all he gave and we wish him all the best moving forward."

Notably, on locker cleanout day Alexander had refused to speak with reporters, stating there was 'nothing good to say' and also that he was unsure whether he would be back in 2025.

Earlier this offseason, Gutekunst had mentioned that they invested in Alexander a lot and thus wanted to make sure he could give something in return.

"We invested a lot in Jaire and want to make sure, if he's not gonna be on our football team helping us win games, that we get something back for that investment," Gutekunst said.