Australia name playing XI for WTC final against South Africa

LONDON: Australia captain Pat Cummins announced their playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against South Africa, scheduled to get underway on Wednesday here at The Lord’s.

Former top-ranked Test batter Marnus Labuschagne will open Australia’s innings alongside Usman Khawaja as 19-year-old Sam Konstas missed out on selection.

Explaining Labuschagne’s selection as an opener over Konstas, Cummins cited the former’s experience of playing at the venue and his notable performances in England over the years.

"With Marnus moving, we thought it’s one spot up really. It’s not too different to batting three," Cummins said.

"Marnus has experience, he has done well here at Lord's and in England in general.

"Opening the batting can be tough, but it can also be sometimes the best time to bat, before the Dukes ball actually starts swinging.

"There's an opportunity to score there, so just keeping that ball in tow I think is going to mean something."

The skipper further shared that Konstas was disappointed to miss out but emphasised that they could provide him with valuable learnings.

"Realistically, he's really young, he's got a long career ahead of him," Cummins said.

"So hopefully, even by not playing, we can show him their learning opportunities."

On the bowling front, experienced pacer Josh Hazlewood pipped Scott Boland to join captain Cummins and Mitchell Starc in the pace attack.

Commenting on Boland’s exclusion, Cummins said it was unfortunate for the 36-year-old and urged that he would get more opportunities to showcase his potential in coming matches over the next couple of years.

"There are some guys where you generally say you've done nothing wrong, don't change a thing, and that's Scott and he's just really unfortunate to miss out," the skipper said.

"The message to Scott is there's a lot of Test matches coming up in the next couple of years, and just because you're in your mid-30s doesn't mean you're missing this Test and that's the last Test of your career.

"I think by having a squad of fast bowlers, hopefully we can extend a lot of careers for an extra couple of years."

The lineup also marked the return of batting all-rounder Cameron Green, who has not played a Test since March 2024 due to a back injury.

Australia playing XI for WTC final: Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.