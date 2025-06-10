Myanmar beat Pakistan in AFC Asian Cup Qualifier

Myanmar's Than Paing (centre) celebrates scoring their first goal during their AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match against Pakistan at the Thuwanna Stadium in Yangon on June 10, 2025. — Myanmar Football Federation

YANGON: Experienced forward Than Paing’s first-half strike powered Myanmar to a 1-0 victory over Pakistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier here at the Thuwunna Stadium on Tuesday.

The two teams kicked off the fixture with contrasting approaches as the hosts were aggressive and consistently tried to create opportunities against Pakistan, who were defensive.

Myanmar eventually got the reward of their efforts when a short kick – granted after a foul just outside the box – was precisely converted by Than Paing in the 41st minute.

Paing’s strike fuelled the hosts with momentum as they continued to strive to double their lead but to no avail.

Pakistan, on the other hand, struggled to breach Myanmar’s defence and thus could not fire an equaliser until the final whistle.

Defender Abdullah Iqbal, who captained Pakistan in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier match, expressed his disappointment with their performance, especially in the first half, stating that their fans deserve better results from them.

“Well, to be honest right now, I’m very disappointed, especially with the first half. I think we did not live up to the expectations, especially the defensive play that we’ve shown in the first half,” said Iqbal at the post-match presentation.

“We weren’t in the shape. We didn’t dare to play really but in the second half we showed what we are capable of and that’s what we should show more because that’s what our fans deserve.

“First half I’m very disappointed with. I think it’s too bad we let the whole nation down the way we played the first half. The second was much better.

“I want to apologise to the fans for the first half and I hope that they see some potential we showed in the second half and hopefully we give them more joy by playing that way.”