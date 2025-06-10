South Africa announce playing XI for WTC final against Australia

South Africa's Marco Jansen (third from left) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan in Cape Town on January 6, 2025. — AFP

LONDON: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Tuesday, announced their playing XI for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, scheduled to be played here at The Lord’s from Wednesday.

Despite the ongoing buzz regarding the role of spinners in the summit clash, the Proteas decided to go with one specialist spinner, Keshav Maharaj, while also sticking with Wiaan Mulder at the number three spot.

"Mulder is quite young in that position. But I think having played with Mulder, having seen him and the way he has grown in the last two years within the red-ball format,” Bavuma said.

“It's about giving him a lot more confidence, keep backing him and just allowing him to do what he does best.

"He has an opportunity in a pressure situation, but I think he can take comfort from the fact that the guys are backing him. We just want him to play his game."

Experienced batter Aiden Markram will open South Africa’s innings alongside Ryan Rickelton, while skipper Bavuma headlines their middle-order, further including Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham and wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verrynne.

Returning Kagiso Rabada will spearhead South Africa’s pace attack, alongside Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi.

Dane Paterson, who had been in decent form in South Africa’s most recent series against Pakistan, could not make it to the lineup, which Bavuma described as one of the toughest decisions.

He further explained Paterson’s exclusion, stating Ngidi was preferred due to his extra pace and experience.

"Probably one of the tougher decisions that has been made. We see what Dane Paterson did for us to the end of last season," Bavuma added.

“But it was more from a tactical point of view. Probably a little bit more pace from Lungi, guess he's a bit taller as well.

"Lungi also has a better record, not taking away anything from Patto. He (Ngidi) has the experience, he's played here before, not that Patto hasn't.

"But I think he (Ngidi) will complement that bowling attack a little more. We have a guy like Mulder, who can give us something similar like Patto.

"It was probably one of the difficult decisions we had to make."

South Africa playing XI: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, Kyle Verrynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi