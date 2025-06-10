PSL 11 schedule in limbo amid busy international calendar: reports

Lahore Qalandars' players carry Sikandar Raza after hitting the winning runs during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final against Quetta Gladiators at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 25, 2025. - AFP

The 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is likely to take place in April-May 2025, overlapping once again with the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to the reports, this potential scheduling conflict may require the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reschedule the home series against Zimbabwe, which is currently planned for the same window.

Traditionally held in February-March, the PSL had to be shifted this year due to Pakistan hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2025.

Furthermore, with the ICC T20 World Cup scheduled for February-March next year, PCB is left with few viable options for organising its flagship T20 tournament.

Although a proposal was floated to hold PSL 11 in December-January, logistical challenges and unresolved key matters have made this timeframe unrealistic.

The PCB is now considering organising the domestic Pentangular Cup during that window, featuring top national players to maintain competitive cricket activity.

In a major structural development, the PSL was recently converted into a separate entity, with Salman Naseer taking over as its Chief Executive Officer.

However, other key appointments are still pending. With ten successful editions completed, franchise valuations are currently underway, and a 25% increase in franchise fees is expected.

While all six franchises confirmed their intent to retain ownership last December, Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Tareen, who previously raised concerns over financial sustainability, has remained silent. Multan remains the costliest franchise, paying over PKR 1 billion annually.

Plans to introduce two new teams in PSL 11 have also stalled, with no progress reported. Sources suggest that the PCB has yet to initiate discussions with existing franchises regarding the expansion or the financial model for new entrants.

Additionally, a number of key commercial agreements—including title sponsorship, ground rights, broadcasting, and live streaming—are due for renewal.

The PCB currently earns PKR 900 million annually from title sponsorship, while local broadcast rights brought in around PKR 6.3 billion, and international rights yielded $4.6 million.

If the expansion goes ahead, the number of matches could rise from 34 to 54, potentially increasing revenue by 30%. However, franchise owners remain in the dark about any finalised plans.

While official dates are yet to be confirmed, PSL 11 is most likely to be held in April-May.

Franchise representatives have jointly requested a meeting of the PSL Governing Council to discuss crucial matters, and a response from the board is expected soon.