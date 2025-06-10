Tanvir blasts PCB over Salman Agha's all-format captaincy rumours

Former Pakistan fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed comments on a potential candidate for Pakistan's all-format captaincy. — Screengrab/AFP

KARACHI: Former fast bowler Tanvir Ahmed on Monday strongly criticised reports of all-rounder Salman Ali Agha being appointed as Pakistan’s captain across all three formats, vehemently opposing the decision.

Tanvir on X (formerly Twitter) questioned the logic behind the move, stating that with the national team’s head coach already affiliated with Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United.

He remarked that the captaincy following the same team affiliation came as no surprise.

“When the head coach is from Islamabad United, what’s so shocking about the captain being from there too?" Tanvir remarked.

He further criticised the choice of a T20 skipper with a modest strike rate of 127, arguing that more explosive players (with strike rates like 175) were overlooked. “Why not appoint the higher-impact player instead?” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha is reportedly poised to become the all-format skipper of the national cricket team after impressing selectors and the new white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, according to sources close to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The 31-year-old was initially appointed as the T20I captain for the Zimbabwe leg of the tour to give regular captain Mohammad Rizwan some rest.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s upcoming schedule includes a three-match T20I series in Bangladesh on July 20, 22, and 24, followed by a three-match ODI and T20I series against the West Indies in August.

In Tests, Pakistan will host South Africa for a two-match series in October. For the WTC fourth cycle (2025-2027), Pakistan will host Sri Lanka and New Zealand and tour Bangladesh, the West Indies, and England.