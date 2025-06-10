Gunther reclaims World Heavyweight title after defeating Jey Uso on WWE RAW

Ring General Gunther locks in a submission move on Jey Uso, rendering him unconscious to reclaim the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in the main event of WWE RAW at PHX Arena on June 9, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona. – WWE

Ring General Gunther recaptured the World Heavyweight Championship by defeating Jey Uso, bringing an end to Uso’s 52-day title reign.

The high-stakes showdown took place on Monday Night RAW in Phoenix, Arizona, just two days after Jey’s grueling match at Money in the Bank.

Gunther strategically focused on Jey’s injured area throughout the match. After wearing the champion down, the Austrian powerhouse locked in a sleeper hold—the very move Jey had used to beat Gunther at WrestleMania.

This time, however, Gunther executed it to perfection, rendering Jey unconscious and forcing the referee to call for the bell.





With the win, Gunther became the first two-time World Heavyweight Champion since the title’s introduction in May 2023.

He initially claimed the championship at SummerSlam 2024, holding it for a dominant 258 days before dropping it to Jey.

Following the bout, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H praised both superstars in a post on X, formerly Twitter:

“Capped off a huge weekend for @WWE with a main event on #WWERAW. Respect to Main Event (truly) Jey and congratulations to our NEW World Heavyweight Champion @Gunther_AUT.”

Jey Uso, despite the loss, delivered an emotional speech after the match while standing in the ring with his young son, Jace.

Addressing the crowd, Jey expressed gratitude for his son’s support and shared heartfelt words with the fans.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is my youngest son, Jace. I’m so happy -- I brought him on the road with me this weekend. Y’all seen him a couple of times on videos with me. Even though I lost, I’m so glad he was here with me, traveling the road with me. I really wanna say I’m sorry to my son. I’m sorry to everybody here. I fought my ass off," Jey Uso said.

"GUNTHER is that dude. One of the best athletes, one of the best pros I ever stepped foot in the ring with. At the end of the night, I got hella respect for that man, so give it up for GUNTHER. But I’ma run it back. I’ma run it back."

"Aye Phoenix, y’all are lit. When I come out and do my entrance, I can feel the vibe in every other city. Aye, tonight though, tonight, y’all was turnt up. I wish everyone could experience what we get to experience back there, like walking through these curtains. I’m very, very blessed, man. I stay humble in front of y’all."

"I love what I do, I don’t ever take this for granted, all right? I love all of y’all. Parents, appreciate y’all’s hard work, spending money to bring y’all’s loved ones to a show. Kids, aye kids, real talk, tell your parents you love them, right? Listen to ‘em. Something simple as picking up after yourself means a lot. You feel me? You all heard me say this a couple of times because I got kids. Pick up after yourself, say your prayers, wash y’all’s ass when it’s bedtime, don’t get no attitude, brush y’all teeth, you know what I’m saying? Did you brush your teeth this morning? Okay, well, good. Real talk, love y’all. One time for the one time. Four letters…”





For the unversed, Uso had successfully defended the title once during his reign, defeating Logan Paul at Saturday’s Main Event. Despite the setback, Jey made it clear that he’s not done chasing gold.