Haris Rauf joins San Francisco unicorns for 2025 Major League Cricket

Pakistan’s express pacer Haris Rauf has officially signed with the San Francisco Unicorns for the upcoming 2025 season of Major League Cricket (MLC), bringing serious firepower to the American franchise’s bowling lineup.

The announcement was made on the franchise team's social media handle with the caption: "HARIS HAS ARRIVED 🔥💪 Our superstar pace bowler is back."

Despite a lackluster performance in the previous season — where he took only four wickets in nine matches at an average of 73.50 and an economy rate of 9.09 — the Unicorns have opted to retain the 31-year-old fast bowler.

Having already featured in top leagues like the Big Bash League (BBL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), and The Hundred, Rauf is set to mark his third consecutive season in the United States, showcasing his skills on American soil once again.

While MLC is still in its developmental stages, the tournament has garnered significant attention through high-profile partnerships and growing fan interest.

Its mission to popularise cricket in North America makes it an appealing destination for international stars like Rauf.

The San Francisco Unicorns, based in California, are backed by a passionate South Asian diaspora and have been proactive in bolstering their squad with international talent.

It is pertinent to mention that the 2025 MLC season will begin on June 13, with the final scheduled for July 14.