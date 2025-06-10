South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi ready to make history in WTC final

South Africa's fast bowler Lungi Ngidi celebrates a wicket on the fourth day of the first Test against the West Indies at Port of Spain on August 10, 2024. — AFP

LONDON: South Africa's fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on Monday expressed his determination to deliver a strong performance against Australia in the ICC world Test championship (WTC) final, vowing to play a key role in his team’s success.

Often overshadowed by fellow quicks Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen, Ngidi now stands poised to make a significant impact in what could be a defining moment for both his career and South African cricket.

Speaking to ICC digital, the 29-year-old conveyed confidence and readiness ahead of the high-stakes clash.

Ngidi sees the WTC final as not just a personal opportunity but a moment that could reignite South Africa's ambitions in red-ball cricket.

“I don't think I can put it into words, to be honest. We've come close over the last couple of years now with different tournaments. For me, this is the ultimate form of cricket, and to be able to bring this back home would be a dream come true.

"I don't want to jinx anything, but it would be awesome. I think it could change the landscape of cricket in South Africa and just bring that focus back to red-ball cricket,” Ngidi said.

Ngidi, who has previously experienced the thrill of playing at Lord’s, said the pressure this time around feels more controlled and his preparation has been much more thorough.

“I feel very ready, as I have had a lot of time to prepare for this. It's any cricketer's dream to play at Lord's.

"I have been blessed with the opportunity before, playing England at Lord's, and that was quite something for me with the nerves and the excitement,” he noted.

Ngidi shared that his nerves have now settled and he is focused on maintaining consistency and sticking to the basics.

“There is obviously a big title on the line, but the beautiful thing about Test cricket is the process pretty much remains the same and having that consistency helps me relax as a player,” he added.

Ngidi also stressed the team's strong belief in their ability to overcome the Aussies and finally secure a major ICC title.

“For me, this is the ultimate form of cricket and to be able to bring this back home would be a dream come true. I think it could change the landscape of cricket in South Africa and just bring that focus back to red-ball cricket,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC world Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.