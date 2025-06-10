Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan out of Pakistan's T20I plans: sources

An undated picture of Pakistan cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi (left), Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam (right) during a training session. — PCB

KARACHI: Pakistan's national selectors have omitted three of the country's biggest cricketing stars — Shaheen Shah Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan — from the latest T20 squads.

According to the sources, the squads are being finalised for Pakistan’s upcoming away assignments, which include a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in July.

Although not yet officially announced, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has submitted a preliminary schedule to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Despite Shaheen Afridi’s impressive performances in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), sources close to the PCB have disclosed that concerns about his attitude significantly influenced the decision to exclude him.

Internal reports reportedly flagged issues with the left-arm pacer’s behavior, prompting the selectors to take a firm stance.

Former captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have also been absent from the T20I setup for some time. Their last appearance in the shortest format came during the 2024 series against South Africa.

The revamped T20 squad, featuring several fresh faces, is expected to face Bangladesh next month before taking on the West Indies in a crucial limited-overs series in the USA.

The final squad selections were made during a key meeting of the national selection committee.

The meeting was attended by head coach Mike Hesson, T20I captain Agha Salman, selectors Aaqib Javed and Aleem Dar, and newly inducted committee members Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sikandar Bakht.

In addition, the PCB has overhauled its selection panel. Former Test cricketers Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have been relieved of their duties.

While official announcements regarding the roles of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sikandar Bakht are yet to be made, both have now participated in two consecutive selection meetings.

Sources indicate that Asad Shafiq is now focusing on his responsibilities at the Karachi High Performance Centre and with the Women’s Selection Committee, while Azhar Ali has been assigned to lead youth development initiatives.