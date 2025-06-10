Jasprit Bumrah on verge of breaking Wasim Akram’s unique record

Jasprit Bumrah (left) is just one wicket away from equalling the record held by Wasim Akram for the most Test wickets by an Asian bowler in SENA countries. —Cricket Australia/AFP

India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is just one wicket away from equalling the record held by legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram for the most Test wickets by an Asian bowler in SENA countries — South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia.

Akram, one of Pakistan’s greatest fast bowlers, took 146 wickets in 32 Tests across these challenging overseas conditions. Bumrah, meanwhile, has claimed 145 wickets from just 31 matches in SENA nations.

In addition to matching Akram’s tally, Bumrah is also on course to become the first Asian bowler to reach 150 Test wickets in SENA countries — a feat never before achieved.

Overall, Bumrah has taken 205 wickets in 45 Test matches, underlining his stature as a key figure in India’s red-ball setup.

He now stands on the brink of a historic milestone as India prepares for the upcoming Test series against England.

However, the Indian team management has confirmed that Bumrah will feature in only three matches during the series in order to manage his workload and minimise the risk of injury.

Newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill is leading the charge, following the recent retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

India last won a Test series in England in 2007, and the team now aims to end that long drought.

The five Tests will be played across iconic venues, Headingley in Leeds, Edgbaston in Birmingham, Lord’s and The Oval in London, and Old Trafford in Manchester.

India squad for England Tests:

Shubman Gill (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akashdeep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.