Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq out as PCB reshuffles selection committee: sources

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made significant changes to its national selection committee, with former Test cricketers Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq being removed from their roles.

According to sources, 2017 ICC Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has been added to the selection panel in their place. Additionally, cricket analyst Sikandar Bakht—known for his critical stance on PCB policies—has been quietly included in the committee.

Sources also confirmed that on Thursday, Sikandar Bakht was summoned to Lahore for a selection committee meeting, while Sarfaraz Ahmed, currently in England, participated via video conference.

The meeting also included head coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and selectors Aaqib Javed and Aleem Dar. During the meeting, the Pakistan squads for next month’s T20I series against Bangladesh and the upcoming T20Is against the West Indies in the USA were finalised.

Although the PCB has not yet officially announced the appointments or detailed roles of Sarfaraz Ahmed and Sikandar Bakht, both have now attended two consecutive selection committee meetings.

Meanwhile, Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have been excluded from these discussions.

Sources reveal that Asad Shafiq is now focusing on his responsibilities at the Karachi High Performance Centre and with the Women’s Selection Committee, while Azhar Ali has been assigned to youth development programs.

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s cricketing insight and the respect he commands among players have led the PCB to consider multiple roles for him.

Since retiring from active cricket, Sarfaraz has expressed interest in working closely with the board, which is keen to leverage his expertise.

Sikandar Bakht, returning to the PCB fold for the first time since serving as team analyst in 2003, is seen as a trusted associate of PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

When contacted, PCB officials confirmed that further details will be shared once offices reopen, with Chairman Naqvi serving as the primary spokesperson.