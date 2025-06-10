John Cena vs. CM Punk set for Night of Champions 2025 in Saudi Arabia

John Cena and CM Punk face off during Monday Night RAW at PHX Arena on June 9, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. - WWE

The main event for WWE’s upcoming premium live event, Night of Champions 2025, has officially been confirmed: John Cena will defend the Undisputed WWE Championship against CM Punk on June 28, 2025, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The blockbuster announcement came during the latest episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, where Cena opened the show with a fiery promo.

Frustrated over his recent tag team loss at Money in the Bank—where R-Truth cost him and Logan Paul a match against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso—Cena lashed out at the fans and warned that only 19 appearances remain on his WWE schedule this year.

He vowed to take the championship with him and "ruin professional wrestling forever."

That brought out CM Punk, who didn’t hold back. He called out Cena's recent change in attitude and referenced their last encounter at Elimination Chamber, where Cena said "I'm sorry" while locking in the SFT submission hold—a moment Punk believes exposed Cena's internal conflict.

Punk made it clear that a title clash between them is inevitable and challenged Cena to face him that very night in Phoenix, Arizona.

In true heel fashion, Cena declined the impromptu match but offered a counter: if Punk wants a shot at the title, he’ll have to meet him in Saudi Arabia at Night of Champions.

The decision is notable given Punk’s previous outspoken criticism of WWE’s events in the region. Years ago, he infamously told The Miz to "go suck a blood money-covered [explicit]" in reference to WWE’s Saudi shows.

Regardless of his past stance, Punk has accepted the challenge and will be heading to Riyadh for what promises to be a highly emotional and high-stakes main event.

As of now, Cena vs. Punk is the only confirmed match on the card. Night of Champions 2025 will also host the King and Queen of the Ring tournament finals, with Roxanne Perez and Sami Zayn advancing to the semi-finals on this week’s Raw.