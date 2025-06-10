Keshav Maharaj poised to join elite 200-wicket club ahead of WTC final

Keshav Maharaj of South Africa pictured during a training session ahead of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 on June 02, 2025 in Arundel, England. - AFP

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj is just two Test wickets away from joining the prestigious 200-wicket club as he prepares for the World Test Championship Final against Australia at Lord’s.

Despite turning 35 earlier this year, Maharaj shows no signs of slowing down, remaining a vital force in the Proteas’ bowling attack.

Since his Test debut in November 2016—coincidentally against Australia—Maharaj has been a consistent presence in South Africa’s lineup. His wicket-taking ability continues to be a cornerstone of the team’s success, and his teammates rely heavily on his craft.

Beyond his bowling, Maharaj is widely praised for his relentless work ethic. Fellow bowler Lungi Ngidi revealed how Maharaj is always the first to arrive at the ground, often bowling overs long before others start their day.

“Just the work ethic that he has, I don’t think anyone can match it,” Ngidi exclusively told ICC Digital.

“I can probably put my house on it (that) he’ll be the first cricketer out there on Wednesday. He will be on the early bus with management; while they’re setting up, he’s bowling. By the time we arrive, he’s probably bowled 10-15 overs already, and the game hasn’t even started. That’s the type of person Keshav is.

“I’m not surprised that he’s about to reach this milestone and I know there’s plenty more to come for him.”

This dedication has helped South Africa string together seven consecutive Test wins, pushing them into contention for the World Test Championship.

Young batsman Tristan Stubbs called Maharaj the team’s “most professional cricketer,” highlighting his consistent training and dedication.

“I think he’s the most professional cricketer we have,” said Stubbs.

“Always in the gym, always working on his game, trying to get better. Bowls the most balls and he’s just really good at his craft and our best professional.”

Batsman David Bedingham echoed this sentiment, praising Maharaj’s cricketing intelligence and passion for spin bowling.

“Everyone in the team knows that whenever there’s a day off, Kesh will want to bowl,” Bedingham revealed ahead of the WTC Final.

“He just loves the art of spin bowling, he thinks about the game 24/7. With him wanting it that much, with him working that hard, that all adds to him taking these wickets. I genuinely think he gets better with age as well.”

Wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne, who often stands behind the stumps, also praised Maharaj’s dedication.

“His consistency is incredible, but I think the fact that he’s so close (to the milestone) is testament to the hard work that he puts in,” Verreynne told ICC Digital.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anyone train as hard as him. He’s so diligent with fitness, eating and recovery.”

The ‘work and sacrifice’ that defines Maharaj’s place in the squad is part of what has the Proteas believing that they, along with their spinner, are on the precipice of greatness.

“His planning’s incredible, so I think it’s no surprise that he’s South Africa’s best Test spinner and probably, at the moment, up there in the top two or three best in the world,” Verreynne continued.

“So (him) getting to 200 wickets will be incredible and no surprises that he’s achieved so much in his career, just based on how much work and preparation he puts into his cricket.”