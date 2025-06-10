WATCH: Ravichandran Ashwin gets penalised over TNPL umpiring dispute

Ravichandran Ashwin shows dissent on the field, confronting the umpire and later expressing frustration by striking his pads with the bat and throwing his gloves. — Facebook/Screengrab

COIMBATORE: Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Tuesday was fined 30 percent of his match fee following an incident during the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

The incident occurred during a match between Dindigul Dragons and Tiruppur Tamizhans in Coimbatore on June 8.

Ashwin, captaining the Dindigul Dragons, was visibly upset after being adjudged leg-before-wicket LBW to R. Sai Kishore.

Replays suggested the delivery may have pitched outside the leg stump. With no reviews left—both earlier referrals had been used on wide-ball decisions—Ashwin was forced to accept the umpire’s call.

Following the decision, Ashwin expressed dissent on the field, remonstrating with the umpire and later showing frustration by hitting his pads with the bat and throwing his gloves.

The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral on social media.





According to TNPL officials, a hearing was conducted after the match. Ashwin was fined 10 percent of his match fee for showing dissent and an additional 20 percent for misuse of equipment. He accepted the sanctions without contest.

The match took place under lights at the Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science Cricket Ground, with Kritika officiating as on-field umpire and Arjun Kripal Singh serving as match referee.

Ashwin had scored a quickfire 18 off 11 balls, including two boundaries and a six, before his controversial dismissal in the fifth over with the team at 39/1.

His wicket triggered a dramatic collapse, as Dindigul were bowled out for just 93, losing their remaining nine wickets for 54 runs.

Tiruppur Tamizhans chased down the target comfortably, winning by nine wickets with 49 balls to spare.