Alistair believes players like Rizwan, Shaheen enhance BBL’s global reputation

Shaheen Afridi (left) celebrates after taking the wicket of Matt Short of Australia during game three of the Men's T20 International match between Australia and Pakistan at Bellerive Oval on November 18, 2024 in Hobart, Australia and Mohammad Rizwan during the 2nd T20I between England and Pakistan at Emerald Headingley Stadium on July 18, 2021 in Leeds, England. - AFP

Alistair Dobson, General Manager of the Big Bash League (BBL) at Cricket Australia, has lauded Pakistani players like former captain Shaheen Afridi and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who were recently included in the overseas players’ draft list for BBL Season 15.

In an official statement, Dobson expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming tournament, which features several international cricket stars.

“Having household names such as Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone nominate demonstrates the continuing appeal of the Big Bash Leagues to some of the world’s best players," Alistair said.

“We are very excited by the nominations for the Big Bash Leagues drafts including some global superstars who will add enormous intrigue as the clubs compete for the best available talent," he added.

Dobson also addressed the decision to reschedule the draft to an earlier date, highlighting the strategic advantages this brings for teams and fans alike.

“Bringing the draft forward will provide more certainty for the clubs as they build their lists and give fans an early insight into the stars who will wear their team’s colours," he said.

He further acknowledged the support of broadcasting partners Seven Network and Fox Sports, who will air the draft across multiple platforms to keep Big Bash fans engaged and entertained.

“We’re grateful to our partners Seven and Fox Sports who will ensure the draft is broadcast across multiple platforms keeping Big Bash fans engaged and entertained," he stated.

Looking ahead, Dobson expressed excitement about the upcoming BBL season, hinting at more announcements soon.

“We will have more exciting announcements in the weeks ahead as we reveal the full list of nominations and more pre-signed international players who will help light up the Big Bash Leagues this summer," he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Cricket Australia recently unveiled the first overseas draft list for BBL 15, featuring prominent Pakistani cricketers Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan.

The draft is scheduled for June 19, with Brisbane Heat holding the No. 1 pick.

Alongside the Pakistani quartet, the initial 10-player list includes England’s Sam Curran and Alex Hales, New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee, Sri Lanka’s Kusal Perera, and West Indies’ rising pace sensation Shamarh Brooks.

Meanwhile, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) draft nomination list boasts notable international stars such as India’s Shikha Pandey and Jemimah Rodrigues, West Indies’ Deandra Dottin, and Pakistan’s Fatima Sana.

For the first time, both the BBL and WBBL drafts have been advanced to June, providing franchises with greater clarity and more time for squad planning.