Canada's swimmer Summer McIntosh sets new world record

Undated picture of Canadian swimmer Summer McIntosh. X/@SwimmingWorld

VICTORIA: Canadian swimming sensation Summer McIntosh continued her record-breaking streak on Tuesday, setting a new world record in the 200-metre individual medley at the Bell Canadian swimming trials.

The 18-year-old prodigy from Toronto clocked an astonishing 2:05.70, surpassing the previous world best of 2:06.12, set by Hungary’s Katinka Hosszú in 2015.

This marks McIntosh’s second world record in under a week, cementing her status as one of the most promising talents in international swimming.

Just days earlier, she shattered the 400-metre freestyle world record, finishing in 3:54.18, eclipsing the previous mark of 3:55.38 set by Australia’s Ariarne Titmus at the 2023 world championships in Fukuoka, Japan.

Currently, McIntosh is entered in seven events at the Canadian trials, including the 800m freestyle, 400m individual medley, 200m individual medley, 200m freestyle, 200m butterfly, and 200m backstroke.

She has indicated she plans to compete in five events at the upcoming world championships in Singapore, where she will aim to add to her impressive collection of four world titles.

Meanwhile, at the Paris Olympics, McIntosh captured three gold medals, triumphing in the 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley.

In addition to her recent world records, McIntosh also impressed in the 800m freestyle, recording the third-fastest time in history.

A three-time Olympic gold medallist, McIntosh has already amassed 26 international medals across various major competitions.

She first gained global recognition at just 14 years old, when she became the youngest member of the Canadian team at the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, where she finished fourth in the 400m freestyle.

Widely regarded for her excellence in medley and butterfly events, McIntosh currently holds world records in the 200m and 400m individual medley, and the 400m freestyle.

She also holds both the Olympic and textile records in the 200m butterfly.

In short course competitions, she has won four gold medals at the World swimming championships and holds short course world records in the 400m freestyle, 200m butterfly and 400m individual medley.