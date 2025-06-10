PCB chairman congratulates Sana Mir on ICC Hall of Fame induction

Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Sana Mir on her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame. — PCB/X

LAHORE: Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday congratulated Sana Mir on her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame, calling it a proud moment for the country and a landmark achievement in women’s cricket history.

In an official statement released by the PCB, Naqvi praised Mir's extraordinary career and her significant role in uplifting the stature of Pakistan on the international stage.

“Well done, Sana Mir. The daughter of Pakistan has brought great honor to our homeland. She raised the green crescent flag high and brought recognition to Pakistan worldwide,” said Naqvi.

Naqvi highlighted that Mir's dedication and impact have made her a national asset and a role model for aspiring female cricketers across the country.

“Sana Mir is not just a cricketer—she is a symbol of hope, strength and inspiration for thousands of young girls. Her induction into the ICC Hall of Fame is a historic milestone for Pakistan women’s cricket,” he added.

He further lauded her for dreaming big, working tirelessly and leaving behind a legacy that will motivate future generations.

“Sana Mir dreamed, worked hard, and wrote history. Today, one Sana Mir has earned this prestigious honor, and God willing, the day is not far when multiple Pakistani women cricketers will follow in her footsteps,” Naqvi concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that Mir, a pioneer of women’s cricket in Pakistan, was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, becoming the first Pakistani woman to receive this honour.

The former off-spinner, who represented Pakistan for around 15 years, became the first woman cricketer from the country to be added to the prestigious list of sports.

Overall, she is the eighth Pakistani cricketer to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Javed Miandad, Abdul Qadir, Zaheer Abbas, Waqar Younis and Hanif Mohammad.

Mir also became only the 14th female cricketer in the world to be inducted into the elusive list.