Fatima pays heartfelt tribute to Sana Mir, her parents on ICC Hall of Fame induction

Pakistan's Fatima Sana (left) congratulates Sana Mir and her parents on her historic induction as the first Pakistani woman cricketer into the ICC Hall of Fame. — PCB/X

Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana lauded former skipper Sana Mir on Tuesday, following her historic induction into the ICC Hall of Fame.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, Fatima praised Mir’s remarkable contributions to Pakistan cricket. She paid special tribute to her parents for their role in shaping the trailblasing cricketer’s journey.

Mir became the first Pakistani woman to be inducted into the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame, marking a monumental moment not only for women’s cricket in Pakistan but also for the country’s sporting history as a whole.

Fatima commended the values, strength, and dedication with which Sana Mir was raised, calling her a source of national pride and an inspiration for countless young girls across the country.

“When parents like Sana Mir’s, who raised their daughter with dedication and strength, are behind someone, daughters become a source of pride,” Fatima wrote.

She also shared that she counts herself among those inspired by Mir’s achievements and legacy.

“I especially want to thank Uncle and Aunty. They raised a daughter who has inspired thousands of girls throughout her life,” she added.

Fatima, who regards Mir as both a mentor and an inspiration, described the former captain as a 'true icon' of the game.

“Sana Mir is a true role model. Like many others, I have been inspired by her resilience, leadership, and commitment to the game,” she said.

Sana Mir, a pioneer of women’s cricket in Pakistan, was officially inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Monday, becoming the first Pakistani woman to receive this honour.