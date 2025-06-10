West Indies star player announces sudden retirement from international cricket

Undated photo of former West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran (center) celebrating a wicket with his teammates. — ICC

West Indies wicketkeeper-batter and former white-ball captain Nicholas Pooran has announced his sudden retirement from international cricket at the age of 29 on Tuesday.

Pooran, who made his international debut in a T20I against Pakistan in 2016, went on to represent the West Indies in 61 ODIs and 106 T20Is, amassing 1983 and 2275 runs respectively.

In a heartfelt statement shared on his social media accounts on Monday, Pooran reflected on his journey in maroon:

“After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international cricket. This game we love has given and will continue to give so much — joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies… Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade.”

Pooran last featured for the West Indies in December 2024 during a T20I series against Bangladesh.

He had recently opted out of selection for the T20I series against England and had not played ODIs since the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifiers.

Appointed as West Indies' white-ball captain in 2022, Pooran led the team during a challenging period, stepping down following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign in Australia.

Nevertheless, his explosive batting and leadership qualities made him a mainstay in the Caribbean side’s white-ball setup.

2024 proved to be one of the most prolific years in Pooran’s career. He hit the most sixes in a calendar year (170).

In T20Is, Pooran retires as West Indies' most capped player and leading run-scorer in the format, with 2275 runs at an average of 26.14 and a strike rate of 136.39.

In ODIs, he averaged 39.66 and scored at a strike rate of 99.15, underlining his impact in both white-ball formats.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) acknowledged Pooran’s contributions in an official statement:

“Cricket West Indies extends sincere gratitude and appreciation to Nicholas Pooran for his outstanding contributions to West Indies cricket. We salute his achievements and thank him for the moments he has given fans across the region and beyond. We wish him all the very best in the next phase of his journey.”