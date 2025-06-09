Seven legendary cricketers inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India's MS Dhoni poses with the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup and Player of the Final trophy in Mumbai on April 3, 2011. — AFP

LONDON: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday, inducted seven legendary cricketers – five men and two women – into its Hall of Fame, recognising their respective services towards the sport.

During a star-studded gala, held here at the Abbey Road Studios, South Africa’s Hashim Amla and Graeme Smith, Australia’s Matthew Hayden, India’s MS Dhoni, New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, Pakistan’s Sana Mir and England’s Sarah Taylor became the latest additions to the prestigious list.

The seven inductees, shortlisted by a panel of ICC Hall of Famers, senior executives, and media representatives, were honoured with commemorative caps.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah welcomed the new group of legends into the Hall of Fame and congratulated them on the ‘well-deserved recognition’ on behalf of the apex cricketing body.

"Through the ICC Hall of Fame, we pay tribute to the finest players the game has seen, individuals whose remarkable careers have shaped cricket's legacy and inspired generations," Shah said.

“This year, we are privileged to induct seven truly outstanding individuals into this prestigious group. On behalf of the ICC, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to each of them and hope they cherish this well-deserved recognition as a defining moment in their cricketing journey.”

The event, named ‘A Day with the Legends’, also served as the curtain-raiser for the highly-anticipated ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final, with captains Temba Bavuma and Pat Cummins in attendance to discuss their plans for the summit clash, scheduled to get underway on June 11 at The Lord’s.