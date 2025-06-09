Eddie Hearn warns Dillian Whyte ahead of Moses Itauma test

An undated photo of British boxer Dillian Whyte (Left) and British-Slovakian boxer Moses Itauma. — Reuters

British sports promoter Eddie Hearn has warned Dillian Whyte ahead of the Moses Itauma fight saying it would not be easy for him.

Whyte has been in and out of the ring in recent years after testing positive for a banned substance, which was later linked to a contaminated supplement, which eventually allowed him to fight again.

Thereafter Whyte defeated Christian Hammer in March 2024 and stopped Ebenezer Tetteh in seven rounds before missing a fight against Joe Joyce due to injury earlier in 2025.

He has also challenged the likes of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, while Itauma has made his name in recent years, and holds an unbeaten record of 12-0, with 10 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

In an interview, Hearn said that Dillian is at the end of his career. He may think he will win the fight, but it is a nightmare for him.

“Good fight, great fight. I like it. The money is obviously fantastic, [Dillian] is at the end of his career. And I’m not saying he’s taking it just for the money, but Dillian is a game man, I’m sure he will think he will win that fight,” Hearn said.

“But it’s tremendous matchmaking, and another huge night in Riyadh. It’s just [lack of] activity. Dillian is a great heavyweight, very tough. Good luck to him. It’s not an easy fight. I think style-wise, and with Dillian’s activity, it’s a nightmare,” he added.

The fight is expected to be held on August 16 in Saudi Arabia.